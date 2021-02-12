Majority of referees are Real Madrid fans, says Gerard Pique; Spanish federation ​orders probe

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: The Spanish football federation said it has launched an investigation into whether Barcelona captain Gerard Pique should be sanctioned over comments hinting that referees benefit Real Madrid at times.

Pique said in an interview with a YouTube channel that if the majority of referees are Madrid fans, it's natural that they will favor Madrid in a moment of doubt.

He said he knows referees are professionals and try to do their best, but unconsciously may end up benefiting Madrid.

The federation will also investigate Cádiz president Manolo Vizcaíno for complaining about video review decisions against his team.

It did not set a time frame for a decision on whether Pique or Vizcaíno will be sanctioned.

Pique has been sidelined with a knee injury.