Our performance was not worthy of three points, admits Manchester United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after draw against West Brom

Analysing Manchester United's performance, Solskjaer said they lacked a little bit of ruthlessness and clinical finishing.

Published: 15th February 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives instructions from the sideline during the EPL match against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns stadium.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives instructions from the sideline during the EPL match against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns stadium. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WEST BROMWICH: After being held to a draw by West Brom, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that his side's performance was "not worthy of three points."

Manchester United and West Brom played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League here on Sunday.

"[The performance?] Not worthy of three points. We didn't do enough to win the game. To earn three points in the Premier League always requires a lot of things - quality, tempo, attitude. We've got the right attitude and the work-rate is there. We just didn't have the quality in the last moments to have the right cross or be in the right place to tap it in," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

West Brom went ahead in the second minute when Mbaye Diagne headed in Conor Gallagher's cross for his first Premier League goal. Manchester United got back on level terms after 44 minutes when Luke Shaw picked out Bruno Fernandes, whose volley flew past West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

With this draw, Manchester United moved up to the second spot on the Premier League table with 46 points, seven points behind the table-toppers Manchester City. Whereas, West Brom remained in the 19th position with 13 points.

Further analysing his team's performance, Solskjaer said they lacked a little bit of ruthlessness and clinical finishing.

"The attitude is right. I have seen the focus, the work the coaches have done and the focus and their attitude is right. I cannot fault it at all. It's about the quality in games. It doesn't matter in the Premier League if you play the fifth team, the 18th team or the 10th team. You've got to produce quality in the big moments. We just lacked that little bit of ruthlessness and clinical finishing. Definitely," he said.

Manchester United will next play against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday.

