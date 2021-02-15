STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Pep Guardiola happy with Manchester City squad but 'would love' to have a player like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo

Pep Guardiola said he does not have a player like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo and would love to have someone who can score four goals in every single game.

Published: 15th February 2021 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Despite expressing satisfaction with his current squad, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he does not have a player like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo and would love to have someone who can score four goals in every single game.

"We don't have players who can win the game by himself - we don't have a Messi, a Cristiano, [Kylian] Mbappe or Neymar. We have to do it as a team. I'll be honest, I would love to have a player who scores every single game four goals and runs like these players run, I would love it," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"[But] I wouldn't change any player that we have right now today, in this season. All of them. That's why many times I praised our captain Fernandinho, like how he helps on and off the pitch to stick together in the bad moments. The big teams, the big players show it in the bad moments, in the good moments everyone is easy to play, and we had the bad moments this season," he added.

On Saturday, Manchester City earned a 16th successive win in all competitions after an impressive 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola's team currently atop the Premier League table with 53 points, seven points ahead of the second-placed Manchester United.

Manchester City will next play against Everton in the Premier League on February 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester City Pep Guardiola Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi EPL Premier League
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp