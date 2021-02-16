STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian women's football team face Serbia on Wednesday in FIFA friendly

The match against Serbia is the first of three international friendlies India will play this month in Turkey.

Published: 16th February 2021

Indian women football team

Indian football team. (Photo | Twitter/ @IndianFootball)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian women's football team will kick off its preparations for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup to be hosted by the country with an international friendly match against Serbia in Alanya, Turkey on Wednesday.

The match against Serbia is the first of three international friendlies India will play this month in Turkey.

The Indian team faces Russia on February 19 and Ukraine on February 23.

Midfielder Sangita Basfore will captain the side.

"We've had a good couple of months of camp in Goa, where we have had the opportunity to assess all the girls," head coach Maymol Rocky said.

"Serbia are a strong side, and we will have to be at our best to get the desired result against them. All my players are excited to be playing international football once again. They are all pumped ahead of this game," she added.

Defender Ashalata Devi feels that facing such strong European sides will "act as a good preparation for the AFC Women's Asian Cup".

"I am very happy that the team is once again preparing for International football. Serbia are a quality side. It will be good to test ourselves against them in our first match," she said.

"These matches are extremely important for us. We are preparing for the AFC Asian Cup India 2022 and such matches will make us stronger and confident," she added.

