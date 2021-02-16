STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester City vs Everton: Kevin De Bruyne set for return, Ilkay Gundogan to miss out

De Bruyne, English football's reigning player of the year, has missed seven matches in all competitions — five coming in the league — since hobbling off in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Jan. 20.

Published: 16th February 2021 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. (Photo | AFP)

Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: Kevin De Bruyne could be in line for a return to Manchester City’s team for the Premier League match at Everton on Wednesday after nearly a month out with a hamstring injury.

The Belgium midfielder has returned to full training and is feeling “much, much better,” City manager Pep Guardiola said Tuesday.

De Bruyne, English football's reigning player of the year, has missed seven matches in all competitions — five coming in the league — since hobbling off in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Jan. 20.

While one key midfielder might be back, another looks to be out after Guardiola said the match against Everton would likely come too soon for Ilkay Gundogan.

Gundogan, who is in the most prolific form of his career with 11 goals in his last 12 league games, hurt his right groin near the end of the 3-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

City heads to Goodison Park with a seven-point lead over second-place Manchester United and third-place Leicester after winning its last 11 games in the league.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kevin De Bruyne Premier League hamstring injury Pep Guardiola Manchester City
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp