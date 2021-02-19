FCBU, Sevilla exchange plans hampered by coronavirus

Ashim Sunam By

BENGALURU: After inking a deal last month, FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) and La Liga club Sevilla FC will only be able to finalise their roadmap ahead by the end of next month. Even their plans of an exchange programme will only take shape when travel restrictions are relaxed. FCBU owner, Gaurav Manchanda, has hence adopted a wait and watch policy.

"With regards to travel and exchange of personnel, it is definitely a possibility. But, we are in the midst of a travel ban due to COVID-19, which has made it challenging, having players and coaches being exchanged. As things become clear regarding travel restrictions, things can be worked out. We have this in our plan, but right now, we have to wait and watch," said the club owner, who is looking at a five years partnership with the Spanish club.

Jose Maria Cruz, General Director of Sevilla was also present in the virtual interaction on Friday and stated how they are going to share important knowledge. Both the clubs also have their eyes on growing their brands in India.

"We have put our methodologies in packages and we want to share the knowledge we have with clubs. For the short term we will do virtual clinics involving technical staff at both clubs. We are still defining some of the short-term strategy. Before the end of March, we will fully define it," he added.

However, it is really interesting to note that the Spanish side picked a club, which will ply their trade in the third division of Indian football and not ISL. It provides FCBU, who are also looking at building their own infrastructure on the outskirts of the city, a wonderful opportunity to learn from Sevilla about their training structure, methods etc.

