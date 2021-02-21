Premier League: Mason Mount nets penalty to give Chelsea 1-1 draw at Southampton 

By Associated Press

SOUTHAMPTON: Mason Mount's penalty gave Chelsea a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Saturday as the hosts ended a six-game losing run in the Premier League.

The point stopped Thomas Tuchel's side from recording a sixth straight win in all competitions.

Takumi Minamino's fine finish put Southampton ahead in the 33rd minute.

The Japan forward cut inside Cesar Azpilicueta's despairing lunge before pushing a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was withdrawn at halftime with another ankle problem, and Callum Hudson-Odoi came on.

The winger had an almost immediate impact, with his ball into the box forcing Danny Ings to bring down Mount, who converted the penalty in the 54th minute.

Chelsea is fourth in the standings and Southampton is 13th.