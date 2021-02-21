STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Racist attack victims remembered as Frankfurt beats Bayern Munich in Bundesliga

Leipzig can cut Bayern’s lead to two points with a win at Hertha Berlin on Sunday, and Frankfurt is just seven points off the pace – level on points with third-place Wolfsburg.

Published: 21st February 2021 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada (L) celebrates with team mates after he scores the opening goal during the German Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: After scoring the winning goal to help Eintracht Frankfurt beat Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich 2-1 on Saturday, Amin Younes’ first thought was for the victims of a racist attack.

The 27-year-old Younes ran straight to the sideline, where he held up a commemorative shirt bearing the name and portrait of Fatih Saraçoğlu, one of nine people with immigrant backgrounds killed in a rampage by a gunman in the nearby town of Hanau just over a year ago.

Frankfurt’s players had warmed up for the league game wearing the commemorative tops with “say their names” across the front, and individual victims’ names and faces on the back. Ferhat Unvar, Hamza Kurtović, Said Nesar Hashemi, Vili Viorel Păun, Mercedes Kierpacz, Kaloyan Velkov, Sedat Gürbüz, Gökhan Gültekin and Saraçoğlu were all remembered, continuing Friday's commemorations on the anniversary of the killings.

Younes, who troubled Bayern’s defense in the first half, was involved in one goal, then scored the other as he helped Frankfurt reinvigorate the title race.

Leipzig can cut Bayern’s lead to two points with a win at Hertha Berlin on Sunday, and Frankfurt is just seven points off the pace – level on points with third-place Wolfsburg – after maintaining its outstanding start to the year with its eighth win from nine games in 2021.

Frankfurt made a brilliant start with Younes and Filip Kostic combining to set up Daichi Kamada for the opening goal in the 12th minute.

Frankfurt had seven shots compared to Bayern’s one before Younes made it 2-0 in the 31st. Kamada played the ball back and Younes unleashed a powerful shot inside the far top corner.

Robert Lewandowski pulled one back in the 53rd for Bayern to take his season tally to a league-leading 26 goals, but missed out on scoring a late equalizer when Lucas Hernández’ cross sailed just over his head at the far post in injury time.

Frankfurt was without top-scorer André Silva (18 goals) due to an injury picked up in training, giving Luka Jovic his first start since he returned on loan from Real Madrid. Frankfurt also had to do without the injured defender Erik Durm and suspended midfielder Djibril Sow.

Bayern also had enforced absences in Thomas Müller and Benjamin Pavard due to the coronavirus, while Corentin Tolisso is out for around three months after tearing a tendon in his left thigh. Leon Goretzka and Javi Martínez were back among Bayern’s substitutes after recovering from their COVID-19 infections. Goretzka came on to help Bayern’s improved performance in the second half.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bundesliga Bayern Munich Eintracht Frankfurt Amin Younes
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp