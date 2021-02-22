STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Cherish this moment forever little bro: Manchester United forward Rashford to debutant Shoretire

At 17 years and 19 days, Shoretire became the second-youngest player to represent the Reds in the Premier League.

Published: 22nd February 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (L) walks out as substitute Shola Shoretire (R-red shirt) is ready to make his debut. (Photo | Twitter/@MarcusRashford)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford wants Shola Shoretire to "cherish this moment forever" after the youngster made his debut for the club.

Shoretire made his debut on Monday during the club's Premier League clash against Newcastle United. The youngster, who celebrated his 17th birthday earlier this month, came on in the final few minutes of the Premier League encounter when he replaced Rashford.

"Cherish this moment for ever little bro. Your family must be very proud," Rashford tweeted.

At 17 years and 19 days, Shoretire became the second-youngest player to represent the Reds in the Premier League, with only Angel Gomes doing so at a younger age.

Manchester United secured a 3-1 win over Newcastle United in the match. The club was held to a draw by Everton and West Brom in their previous two games in the league. However, the team put on a dominating display against Newcastle United to ensure they secure three points from the game.

Rashford put Manchester United ahead in the 30th minute when he nutmegged Emil Krafth, beat him again inside the penalty area, and drilled the ball beyond goalkeeper Karl Darlow at his near post.

The lead, however, did not last long as Newcastle United managed to equalise six minutes later through Allan Saint-Maximin. Daniel James restored the hosts' lead in the 57th minute before Bruno Fernandes sealed the victory from the penalty spot with 15 minutes left, following Willock's foul on Rashford.

Manchester United now have 49 points, ahead of third-placed Leicester City on goal difference and 10 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester United Shola Shoretire
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp