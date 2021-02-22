STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We never found a way to break down their defensive line, says PSG manager Pochettino after defeat

Published: 22nd February 2021 11:45 AM

Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian coach Mauricio Pochettino (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

PARIS: Paris Saint Germain (PSG) head coach Mauricio Pochettino was disappointed after being beaten by Monaco and said his side "never found a way to break down their defensive line."

Monaco secured a 2-0 win over PSG in the Ligue 1 here on Monday. Analysing the game, Pochettino said his side did not create enough chances while admitting that the performance was not good enough.

"I think we were chasing them, we conceded after five minutes and we didn't create enough chances. We were not good enough and that is why we lost the game. We decided before but in the moment that we conceded the second goal it's was similar, two approaches from Monaco and we conceded," the club's official website quoted Pochettino as saying.

"Then we dominated the game for more than 75 minutes with the possession of the ball, but we never found a way to break down their defensive line. Of course, they defended well and there's nothing more to say. Congratulations to Monaco and we need to work hard to try to turn this type of situation around," he added.

During the match, Sofiane Diop and Guillermo Maripan scored one goal each, handing their side a 2-0 win.

PSG are currently placed in the third spot on the Ligue 1 table with 54 points, four points behind table-toppers Lille.

Pochettino's men will next play against Dijon on February 27.

