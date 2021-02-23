STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Former Manchester United defender Gordon McQueen diagnosed with dementia

The 68-year-old started his career in Scotland with St Mirren before joining Leeds United, with whom he won the English top-flight before his move to Old Trafford, where he won the FA Cup.

Published: 23rd February 2021 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Former Manchester United defender Gordon McQueen

Former Manchester United defender Gordon McQueen (Photo| Twitter)

By AFP

LONDON: Former Manchester United and Scotland defender Gordon McQueen has been diagnosed with vascular dementia, his family said on Tuesday. The 68-year-old started his career in Scotland with St Mirren before joining Leeds United, with whom he won the English top-flight before his move to Old Trafford, where he won the FA Cup.

McQueen coached after hanging up his boots and subsequently became a TV pundit with Sky Sports. A statement released by his wife Yvonne, daughters Hayley and Anna and son Edward to Britain's Press Association news agency said McQueen was diagnosed with vascular dementia in January.

They said that McQueen had no regrets about his career and had "lived life to the full". The statement added: "But he wants other footballers of today's generation to know there may be risks with persistent heading of the ball.

"Dad scored some important goals in his career and memorable headers but used to stay back in training, heading the ball to the goalkeeper for practice over and over. He does wonder if this has been a factor in his dementia as his symptoms appeared in his mid-60s."

McQueen's Leeds team-mate Jack Charlton died with dementia last year and it was recently confirmed that England great Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with the disease. The brothers' 1966 World Cup-winning team-mate Nobby Stiles died with dementia last year.

The Football Association is currently supporting two independently led research studies examining former professional players for early signs of neurocognitive degeneration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester United Gordon McQueen Gordon McQueen dementia Football dementia
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp