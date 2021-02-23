STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian football team to play friendlies against Oman and UAE in March

As part of preparation for the two matches against Oman and UAE in March, the national team will assemble in a camp from March 15.

Published: 23rd February 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Indian football team

Indian football team (File Photo | Twitter @IndianFootball)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian men's team will play two international friendlies -- against Oman on March 25 and United Arab Emirates on March 29, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Tuesday. Both the matches will be held in Dubai.

It was in November 2019 that the Blue Tigers last played at the international arena -- in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan (in Tajikistan) and Oman (in Muscat).

India have garnered three points from the five matches they have played so far in the qualifiers, with two home games against Asian champions Qatar and Afghanistan and an away tie against Bangladesh yet to be played.

As part of preparation for the two matches against Oman and UAE in March, the national team will assemble in a camp from March 15. The camp will also be held in Dubai under head coach Igor Stimac to allow the players to acclimatise to the conditions faster.

The two friendlies come on the back of the U-16 national team's tour to the UAE this month, and the women team's visit to Turkey, where they played matches against Serbia, Russia and Ukraine.

