STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Late Benteke goal steals EPL win for Palace at Brighton

Yet, Eagles manager Roy Hodgson will be more than satisfied with a result which moves his side 10 points above the relegation zone.

Published: 23rd February 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Crystal Palace players celebrate after Christian Benteke, right, scored his side's second goal during the match against Brighton at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England, Monday.

Crystal Palace players celebrate after Christian Benteke, right, scored his side's second goal during the match against Brighton at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England, Monday. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BRIGHTON: Substitute Christian Benteke thumped home a dramatic last-ditch volley as Crystal Palace snatched a 2-1 victory at bitter rival Brighton in the English Premier League.

The Belgium striker lashed in Andros Townsend's cross in the fifth minute of added time to return Palace to winning ways following successive defeats which had led to growing supporter unrest.

Brighton dominated proceedings at Amex Stadium and leveled through Joel Veltman after the Eagles led at halftime courtesy of a superb, back-heeled finished from French forward Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Palace showed little ambition for much of the match and once again struggled to create in the absence of injured talisman Wilfried Zaha, with the two superb goals their only attempts on target.

Yet, Eagles manager Roy Hodgson will be more than satisfied with a result which moves his side 10 points above the relegation zone.

Defeat for Brighton halted its club-record Premier League unbeaten run at six games, while scuppering its hopes of leapfrogging its fiercest foe for the first time this season.

Graham Potter's men remain just four points clear of the bottom three after failing to capitalize on their superiority.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christian Benteke Premier League Brighton Crystal Palace
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp