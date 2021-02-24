NorthEast United FC in touching distance of play-offs after 2-1 win over East Bengal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: NorthEast United FC delivered the goods when it counted most as they picked up an impressive 2-1 win over East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday. After a goalless first half, three goals were scored in the second. As Suhair Vadakkepeedika's (48’) opened the goal-scoring for NEUFC, they got a lucky break with Sarthak Golui (55’) scoring an own goal, which gave the Highlanders much needed two-goal cushion. Golui scored for his team the 87th minute with a wonderful header.



This win has, however, helped NorthEast come within touching distance of the play-offs. Though they have not yet assured qualification, the Highlanders are now sitting at fourth place, two points above Hyderabad. With one match left for the Highlanders, they can secure entry into the final four slot with a win against Kerala Blasters in their next game.



It was one of those games in the first half, where NorthEast looked a bit cagey. In fact, it was evident that neither team wanted to concede the first goal. Though there were occasions, when one thought NorthEast could have done more in the offensive side of things in the first 45 minutes, they failed to break the deadlock. However, to be fair, they did not have clear cut chances on goal as well.



The Red and Gold gradually looked better as the first half progressed and they should have drawn first blood as Jeje Lalpekhlua got a good chance to score with his head, but it did not find the target.



With NorthEast in more need of a win, they got off the blocks quickly as Suhair scored the first goal of the contest in the 48th minute. It was also the first goal of the season for the player. And East Bengal made life difficult for themselves as they went 0-2 down in a matter of seven minutes. Nim Dorjee S cross from the right flank was met by Sarthak Golui, whose clearance, unfortunately, found the back of the net.



Things just got a tad more difficult as Raju Gaikwad was shown the second yellow of the match as East Bengal had to end the match with 10 men for the last 20 minutes or so. Jeje again came close, but his freekick was saved by Subhasish Roy in the 76th minute. They did manage to score one goal with Golui scoring a wonderful header, but the Red and Gold did not have much time on their hand to get that equaliser.