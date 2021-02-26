STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

FIFA ends bribery case against Germany great Beckenbauer

Beckenbauer was not indicted for that trial, after prosecutors accepted his health reasons, though he was set to give evidence as a witness by video link.

Published: 26th February 2021 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer. |AFP

By PTI

GENEVA: FIFA's ethics judges closed a bribery investigation against German great Franz Beckenbauer because a statute of limitations expired, soccer's world governing body said.

Beckenbauer and other German officials who helped organize the 2006 World Cup had been subject to a FIFA ethics investigation opened in 2016.

There was no time limitation on bribery prosecutions in FIFA's ethics code until it amended the rules in 2018 to add a 10-year limit.

Cases against Theo Zwanziger, who once replaced Beckenbauer on the FIFA executive committee member, and Horst Schmidt were also closed, FIFA said Thursday.

The case involved a complex trail of suspect payments between the German World Cup organizers, FIFA and Qatari soccer official Mohamed bin Hammam ahead of the 2006 tournament.

"Mr. Beckenbauer's actions were related and limited to the bribe payment of (10 million Swiss francs) to Mr. Bin Hammam, which occurred in 2002," FIFA ethics judges said.

Federal prosecutors in Switzerland had also investigated the case but their criminal trial collapsed in April last year, also because a statute of limitations was set to expire.

Beckenbauer was not indicted for that trial, after prosecutors accepted his health reasons, though he was set to give evidence as a witness by video link.

A dispute between FIFA and the 75-year-old Beckenbauer about his state of health was revealed in the ruling published Thursday to explain why the ethics case was closed.

Beckenbauer's lawyers said he could not be interrogated because he was "suffering from a progressive neurodegenerative disease (and) there is no expectation of a notable improvement."

Those details were provided in a March 2020 medical certificate also given to Swiss prosecutors ahead of the trial.

"Mr. Beckenbauer is not in a position to participate in lengthy oral questioning or proceedings," his lawyers told FIFA.

However, FIFA judges noted that Beckenbauer had attended public events and given interviews last year, including events to celebrate 30 years since he coached West Germany to win the 1990 World Cup.

"His medical condition did not prevent him from attending events, traveling to foreign countries (despite the COVID pandemic), posing for pictures, making speeches, and giving at least three interviews," FIFA judges said in their ruling.

"In particular, he did not appear to have any memory problems remembering matches of the 1990 FIFA World Cup, an event occurring 30 years ago, in vivid detail," the ruling said.

Beckenbauer became the first player to both captain and coach a World Cup-winning team.

He lifted the trophy for West Germany in 1974, when it also hosted the tournament.

A three-time European Cup-winning captain with Bayern Munich, he left to play for New York Cosmos alongside Pelé.

The judges also said "Beckenbauer invoked his right to silence and refused to provide the investigatory chamber with any written or oral statement" requested between 2015 and 2018.

Beckenbauer also refused to attend three interviews with FIFA investigators citing that he had undergone "open heart surgery and was suffering from several medical conditions."

Investigations began after an October 2015 report in Der Spiegel magazine claimed Germany's bid to host the 2006 World Cup had a slush fund of 6.7 million euros (now $8.2 million) to buy votes.

"The whole thing was absurd and arbitrary from the start," Zwanziger said Thursday in a statement to the DPA agency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Beckenbauer FIFA bribery case
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp