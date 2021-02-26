From self-doubts to AFC Champions League, FC Goa's Seriton is a symbol of resilience

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: From Rowllin Borges, Brandon Fernandes and Mandar Rao Desai to youngsters like Princeton Rebello and Saviour Gama, a good number of Goan players are making their mark in Indian football. But FC Goa right-back Seriton Fernandes' rise to the top is unique in many ways and one that can truly inspire others.

While Goa is known to be a football-loving state, the sport basically provides an opportunity for many of its youngsters to find a steady source of income.

And while the state has produced Indian football legends like Brahmanand Sankhwalkar and Bruno Coutinho, it also has brought forward cases like Milagres Gonsalves who played in the 2014 ISL final for Kerala Blasters, but quit the sport and moved to England to work in a courier company due to lack of opportunities.

Though Seriton, who captained FC Goa for the first time earlier this season, is now gearing up to play in the AFC Champions League, he faced uncertainty regarding his future in the sport like Milagres once did.

A love for the game made him sign a deal with Dempo SC's Academy and he cut his teeth in the game as an attacking winger. He then signed for Goa Professional League club Tuff Laxmi Prasad and it seemed like he was getting his big break when former I-League champions Churchill Brothers came calling in 2015.

But that's where he faced some serious questions about his future in the game.

"I was playing at the right-wing but it was not working for me for some reason. I was not able to be as effective as I wanted to. I was struggling. I was in and out of the team and spent more time on the bench than on the field. It was one of the toughest phases of my life and I didn't know what the future held," said Seriton.

The 28-year-old started doubting his footballing abilities and that's when Alfred Fernandes who was the coach at Churchill decided to turn him into a full-back. "It was like learning everything all over again. To start from scratch and learn how to defend and learn how to do things differently. It was time to trust my coach and then not look back," he said.

A move to FC Goa followed and he established himself as one of the best right-backs in the country under former coach Sergio Lobera. Last season was the highlight of his career as he was part of the team that helped Goa win the ISL shield and secure AFC Champions League slot.

A majority of the players from that team have moved on with the likes of Mandar, Hugo Boumous, Jackichand Singh and Ahmed Jahouh now at Mumbai City alongside Lobera while Lenny Rodrigues is at ATK Mohun Bagan.

Seriton, meanwhile, stayed back and wants to finish the story. "I am going to miss them because we achieved history together but I want to help FC Goa give a good account of India in the Champions League. And I have the ambition of breaking into the national team and I expect a call-up as the national team coach has already spoken to me," said Seriton.

Things could have turned out very differently for Seriton but he was ready to re-invent himself and not give up.