STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

ISL: Odisha defeat East Bengal in 11-goal thriller

Odisha FC prevailed over SC East Bengal 6-5 in a crazy 11-goal thriller as the ISL recorded the most goals in a match through teams whose season was blighted by their inability to score.

Published: 27th February 2021 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Aaron Joshua Holloway of SC East Bengal scores a goal during 7th season of the Hero Indian Super League between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal. (Photo | PTI)

Aaron Joshua Holloway of SC East Bengal scores a goal during 7th season of the Hero Indian Super League between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal. (Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A splendid second-half performance saw Odisha FC beat SC East Bengal by a score of 6-5 at the GMC Stadium Bambolim on Saturday. This was the highest-scoring match in ISL history and this was the most number of goals the Kolkata giants have conceded against an Indian team in over 60 years.
Despite their second win of the campaign, Odisha finish the season bottom with 12 points from 20 games. The Red and Golds finished ninth with 17 points from their quota of matches.

Prior to the match, Odisha did not have a single Indian goalscorer but on the night, five goals were scored by three young Indians -- S Lalhrezuala, and a brace from Paul Ramfangzauva and Jerry

Mawihmingthanga. Diego Mauricio rounded off the score with his 12th of the campaign. East Bengal's goals came from Anthony Pilkington, a brace from Aaron Amadi-Holloway, an unfortunate own goal from the keeper Ravi Kumar and the first of the season from Jeje Lalpekhlua.

The first half saw Pilkington open the scoring with his third of the campaign. He had scored first in the reverse fixture as well. Zuala equalised before the own goal gave East Bengal a 2-1 lead going into half-time. At that time, it seemed the Kolkata club would go on to win as Odisha came into the match on the back of a 1-6 thrashing at the hands of Mumbai City FC. All hell broke loose in the second half as both defences decided to sit back and allow goals from all distances and all manners.

Robbie Fowler has time and again maintained the lack of time the team got but this was no excuse for such a result against the weakest team of the season. "We would have liked for things to have been better. There were individual errors and we let ourselves down. Less said about the second half the better. Every shot they had went in. We knew it was a big job before start of the season. Expectations were a bit higher than what we envisaged. We can prepare for next season now. We didn't have enough time for this season. We have few months to get things in shape."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha FC SC East Bengal ISL
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp