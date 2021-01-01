STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Jonny Evans signs contract extension, to stay with Leicester City till 2023 summer

The 32-year-old has been a mainstay in City's defence since his arrival at King Power Stadium and has featured on 89 occasions in all competitions to-date, scoring three goals.

Published: 01st January 2021 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Jonny Evans

Leicester City legend Jonny Evans. (File Photo I AFP)

By ANI

LEICESTER: Leicester City on Thursday announced that Jonny Evans has committed his future to the club until 2023.

"Leicester City Football Club is delighted to confirm that Jonny Evans has agreed to a contract extension with the Foxes to the summer of 2023," the club said in a statement.

The Northern Ireland international, who has played over 300 times in the Premier League, joined Leicester City from West Bromwich Albion in June 2018, having previously played for Manchester United.

The 32-year-old has been a mainstay in City's defence since his arrival at King Power Stadium and has featured on 89 occasions in all competitions to-date, scoring three goals.

After inking a new deal, Evans said he is "absolutely delighted" to extend his stay at the club.

"I'm absolutely delighted to have signed. I'm delighted to commit myself to the club and delighted the club have committed themselves to me," the club's official website quoted Evans as saying.

"I've loved it here since the first day I came in. It's a great atmosphere around the place and it's a club with a lot of ambition. The players are ambitious and the signings that they've made over the years, they've signed young, hungry players and it's been great for me to come in alongside that and be a part of it," he added.

Evans started his career at Manchester United as an Academy graduate and made his league debut in September 2008. He went on to play 196 times for the Red Devils, winning three Premier League titles, two League Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup and four Community Shields. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leicester City Jonny Evans
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp