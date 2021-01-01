Manchester United, Manchester City to play rescheduled league fixtures in January

By IANS

LONDON: Manchester United and Manchester City will play their rescheduled fixtures from the opening weekend of the 2020/21 Premier League season in January, the league has said in a statement.

United will face Burnley away from home on January 12 while City host Aston Villa on January 20.

The two matches were rescheduled because of the Manchester giants' involvement in the latter stages of European club competitions.

Manchester City played in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season and lost 3-1 to Olympique Lyonnaise on August 15.

United, meanwhile, played eventual champions Sevilla in the semi-finals of the Europa League on August 16 and lost 2-1.