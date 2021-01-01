STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sead Kolasinac leaves Arsenal for Schalke on loan

The fullback made 113 appearances for Arsenal, helping the team reach the 2019 Europa League final against Chelsea.

Sead Kolasinac made 94 Bundesliga appearances for Schalke and played over 20 Europa League and Champions League matches for the 'Royal Blues'. (File | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Sead Kolasinac is rejoining Bundesliga side Schalke from Arsenal on loan for the remainder of the season.

The defender will head back to the club that he joined as a youth and went on to become a first-team regular before moving to north London in 2017.

Schalke is in last place in the Bundesliga, without a league win since last season in January.

“In the coming weeks and months I’d like to make my contribution toward us getting as many points as possible,” he said. “Together we can manage to stay up — I’m 100% convinced of that.”

“Sead needs to be playing regularly, so we have decided together that a move back to Germany with Schalke will benefit him at this moment," Arsenal technical director Edu said. “We will be keeping in close contact with Sead, and wish him huge success for the remainder of the season with Schalke.”

