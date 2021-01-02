Premier League: Manager Solskjaer happy as Manchester United open 2021 level with Liverpool

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: In the chill of the Old Trafford night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched anxiously in stoppage time.

There was a 2-1 lead for Manchester United to protect against Aston Villa and the chance to go level on points with Premier League leader Liverpool.

Matty Cash was first denied an equalizer by goalkeeper David de Gea's save. Then, United defender Eric Bailly made a decisive block from Keinan Davis with the clock ticking down.

"There is a reason behind the colour of my hair," Solskjaer said of his grey locks, "and that's just that we like to do it the hard way at Man United."

When the final whistle blew, it was little wonder, Bailly was so triumphant and embraced by Bruno Fernandes, who struck the winner from the penalty spot.

A league winless run that's been extended to 10 games -- featuring eight wins -- has the record 20-time English champions well-placed to mount a challenge for a first title since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Solskjaer isn't getting ahead of himself, especially after seeing it so hard to protect this win after Aaron Wan-Bissaka's first-half header was cancelled out by Bertrand Traoré before Fernandes converted the penalty won by Pogba.

"We've shown what we are capable of and we are improving at home as well," said Solskjaer, who was feeling the heat when United was knocked out of the Champions League a month ago.

"This result is massive for confidence and for the attitude."