STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Premier League: Manager Solskjaer happy as Manchester United open 2021 level with Liverpool

A league winless run that's been extended to 10 games -- featuring eight wins -- has the record 20-time English champions well-placed to mount a challenge for a first title since Alex Ferguson retired

Published: 02nd January 2021 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: In the chill of the Old Trafford night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched anxiously in stoppage time.

There was a 2-1 lead for Manchester United to protect against Aston Villa and the chance to go level on points with Premier League leader Liverpool.

Matty Cash was first denied an equalizer by goalkeeper David de Gea's save. Then, United defender Eric Bailly made a decisive block from Keinan Davis with the clock ticking down.

"There is a reason behind the colour of my hair," Solskjaer said of his grey locks, "and that's just that we like to do it the hard way at Man United."

When the final whistle blew, it was little wonder, Bailly was so triumphant and embraced by Bruno Fernandes, who struck the winner from the penalty spot.

A league winless run that's been extended to 10 games -- featuring eight wins -- has the record 20-time English champions well-placed to mount a challenge for a first title since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Solskjaer isn't getting ahead of himself, especially after seeing it so hard to protect this win after Aaron Wan-Bissaka's first-half header was cancelled out by Bertrand Traoré before Fernandes converted the penalty won by Pogba.

"We've shown what we are capable of and we are improving at home as well," said Solskjaer, who was feeling the heat when United was knocked out of the Champions League a month ago.

"This result is massive for confidence and for the attitude."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer EPL Manchester United
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp