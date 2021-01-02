PSG striker Neymar denies reports of 500-guest party

By IANS

RIO DE JANEIRO: Ace Brazilian footballer Neymar has refuted widespread reports that he hosted a 500-person end of year party at his beachside mansion near Rio de Janeiro. The 28-year-old Brazilian posted photos on social media showing preparations for what looked to be a small New Year's Eve dinner and members of his direct family.

"A low-key dinner at home with social distancing. And it's not for 500 people," the Paris Saint-Germain forward said in comments accompanying the images, according to Xinhua news.

Media reports said that Neymar had invited hundreds of guests to a multi-day party to usher in the new year at the house in Mangaratiba, in southeastern Brazil.

Neymar was given permission to fly back to his homeland after suffering an ankle injury last month. He is expected to rejoin his Paris Saint-Germain teammates next week.