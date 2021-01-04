STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aizawl bank on title-winning experience for revival

This year, the club from Mizoram have roped in a few players from that fateful season and are hoping to scale similar heights.

File image of Aizawl FC players celebrating a goal. (Courtesy: AIFF)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AIZAWL FC had created history back in 2016-17 season when they were crowned I-League champions with many comparing their triumph with that of Leicester City's fairy-tale season a year before.

In those intervening years, Aizawl have struggled to maintain consistency as they finished fifth, followed by a seventh-place finish. Last season, at the time when the league had to come to a stop due to the pandemic, the club was languishing at the 10th spot trying hard to avoid relegation.

This time, a lot of hopes will be on Brandon Vanlalremdika as the league resumes on January 9. The diminutive forward returns to the club after three years, having been at East Bengal during that time. The 26-year-old is as an experienced pro and he will need to guide the younger members of the squad.

"I was lucky to be part of history but this time it's a new season and a brand new team. We are a young side. We've had a fruitful pre-season and as a team, we are high on confidence. I've played in Kolkata before and I can share my experience with my teammates also. It will be a plus for the team. I want to win the title this year. It will mean a lot to the club, to the people back home and for the team," he stated during a virtual interaction.

Another of those returning players is defender Lalthakima Ralte. And he revealed what the club means to the players in the NorthEast and how the support they get will fuel their ambitions.

"Every Mizo footballer nurtures a dream of playing for Aizawl especially after the club became the first side from the region to win on the national stage. The support we get is unbelievable. They were looking forward to watching us play but now, we have the added incentive of making them proud. We know that they will be supporting us from home and on social media," Ralte expressed.

The team had a few days of training back home before flying to Kolkata. They have just returned to practice after completing their mandatory quarantine.

"We had a break in training but it is same for all teams. In quarantine, we had our personal training in our rooms. We tried to work on our fitness in that period. Many have not played competitively but the aim will be to start strong," Ralte signed off.

