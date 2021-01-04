STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

James Maddison hails Leicester City's 'terrific away performance' after win over Newcastle

After a goalless first half came to an end, Leicester City took the lead 10 minutes into the second half, thanks to Maddison's well-executed goal.

Published: 04th January 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Leicester's James Maddison celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during an EPL match against Newcastle United

Leicester's James Maddison celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during an EPL match against Newcastle United. (File photo|AP)

By ANI

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE: After a win over Newcastle, Leicester City's James Maddison lauded the team's display against the opponents and said it was a "terrific away performance". Leicester City defeated Newcastle 2-1 in the Premier League here on Sunday.

"[It was a] terrific away performance. [It was] one where we had to show a bit of everything, to be honest -- a bit of patience because I don't think the first half was particularly brilliant," the club's official website quoted Maddison as saying.

"It probably wasn't the best game for a neutral in the first half, I'd say, but we had to show patience, a bit of quality when the chances came, and then resilience at the end, which we've shown this season," he added.

After a goalless first half came to an end, Leicester City took the lead 10 minutes into the second half, thanks to Maddison's well-executed goal. Youri Tielemans then doubled Leicester City's lead in the 72nd minute. Andy Carroll opened Newcastle's account in the 82nd minute but it was not enough to stop Leicester from taking three points from the game.

With this win, Leicester City has extended their unbeaten run to four. Maddison said there should not be any place for complacency because that is when the team starts to get "bad results".

"I think our record away from home is brilliant, and it was no different. You come up against teams like Newcastle and we want to be winning those games. We're going into the game as a big team and a team that knows that we should win, but also, at the same time, you can't have that complacency, because that's when you start to get bad results," he said.

Sitting third on the Premier League standings, Leicester City will now take on Stoke City in FA Cup on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
James Maddison Newcastle Leicester City Leicester City vs Newcastle
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp