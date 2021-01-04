STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ronaldo's day with records: CR7 tops Pele's highest career goals; sets another feat on Instagram too!

With this, Ronaldo has become the second-highest goal-scorer of all time. With one more goal, he will go past Josef Bican to become the number one.

Published: 04th January 2021 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Juventus' forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus' forward Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

Breaking and creating records is almost like a pass time for the Portuguese attacker Cristiano Ronaldo. With his latest goals for Juventus, the forward has broken the record of most goals scored by a footballer held by legend Pelé.

By scoring two goals for Juventus on Sunday night, Ronaldo took his goal career tally to 758, surpassing the previous record (757 goals) set by Brazillian player Pelé.

With this, the five-time Ballon D'or winner has become the second-highest goal-scorer of all time. With one more goal, he will go past Josef Bican to become the number one.

This news comes three weeks after, Barcelona's Lionel Messi broke Pelé's record as the highest goalscorer ever for a single club. 

And as always, these two feats by the GOATs of this era have again raised the question, who's the best out of the two?

Fans on social media are raving CR&'s achievement and draw comparisons with legends of the game.

Earlier, Ronaldo had won the 'Player of the Century' prize at the Globe Soccer Awards.

Instagram record

While he created a mega record on the field, Ronaldo still was not done for the day. 

On Instagram, Ronaldo became the 'first person' to have more than 250 million followers, according to goal.com.

Off-field, this shows the influence and popularity of the star player.

The most-followed account on the photo-sharing app is the official account of Instagram itself with over  382 million followers, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo with 251 million followers and in third-place is singer Ariana Grande with 214 million followers.

