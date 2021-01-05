We conceded three goals in the blink of an eye: Chelsea's Thiago Silva on defeat against Man City

By ANI

London [UK], January 5 (ANI): After suffering a defeat against Manchester City, Chelsea's Thiago Silva said it is not easy to play against Pep Guardiola's side. Manchester City defeated Chelsea 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ilkay Gundogan's opener in the 18th minute was followed by Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne's strikes which came in the 21st and 34th minute respectively. Reflecting on Manchester City's quick goals, Silva said his side conceded three goals "in the blink of an eye."

"It was a match different from all the others we have lost recently. City have a good coach and have been playing together for four years. It's not easy to play against them, but in a period in the first half we didn't suffer enough to try and win the match. We conceded three goals in the blink of an eye," the club's official website quoted Silva as saying.

Chelsea's only goal was netted by Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 90+2nd minute. With this defeat, Chelsea's winless run extended to three.

Silva termed Premier League "the most difficult league in the world", adding that his team needs to get back to winning ways.

"It's the most difficult league in the world. You need to be attentive, to work harder, be stronger as a team, but I think we are a good team and the second half was much better. That was the one positive. We didn't give up," he said.

"We had more gusto and tried to play more. We saw that if we keep the ball well and play in the opposition half we can create space, but against a team with such a high level it's very hard to come back. We have to do much better, work harder. A team like Chelsea can't go a long time without a victory," Silva added.

Chelsea will now take on Morecambe in the FA Cup on January 10.