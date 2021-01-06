STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Man City players Carson, Palmer test positive hours before Man United clash

Published: 06th January 2021 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester City FC goalkeeper Scott Carson and midfielder Cole Palmer have tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday. In addition to the players, one member of staff also tested positive for COVID-19.

Both footballers will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and United Kingdom (UK) Government protocol on quarantine. Carson and Palmer will also miss the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United on Wednesday.

"Manchester City FC can confirm that Scott Carson, Cole Palmer, and one member of staff have tested positive for COVID-19," the club said in an official statement.

"Everyone at the club wishes Scott, Cole, and all of our other colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training, and competition," it added.

Earlier, ahead of the Manchester Derby, City manager Pep Guardiola complimented the late surge of Manchester United, saying the Red Devils are always in contention for winning the Premier League.

Manchester United is currently on level with Liverpool at the top of Premier League standings and if the former defeat Burnley in their next fixture, then the side would go to the top of the standings.

"They (United) have always been contenders. Every year, when we start the season, United is a contender. If it didn't happen in the last few seasons, it is a question for them. It is no different facing United or other contenders," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

In recent years, City has enjoyed success against United in the "Manchester Derby", and talking about the success over the arch-rivals, Guardiola said: "United has always been a big club. When I faced them with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and here, it was always important.

"It is a rivalry in the city and for many decades United was above Manchester City. For us, we are incredibly proud and it is an honour for the last decade to be there with them and sometimes win, most of the times, and sometimes lose," he added.

However, in the last five Manchester Derby clashes, City has managed to win just once. Also, City's Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus have now completed 10 days of self-isolation after having tested positive for coronavirus. 

