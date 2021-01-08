STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Ajax signs striker Sebastien Haller from West Ham for USD 27.5 million

Ajax said that the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international will sign a contract until June 30, 2025.

Published: 08th January 2021 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

West Ham United's French striker Sebastien Haller

West Ham United's French striker Sebastien Haller (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

AMSTERDAM: Sébastien Haller ended his underwhelming 18-month spell at West Ham by signing for Ajax for 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) on Friday in a move that bolsters the Dutch league leader's injury-hit front line.

The Ivory Coast striker joined West Ham from Eintracht Frankfurt for a club-record fee of $55 million in July 2019, but only scored 14 goals and lost his place in the team midway through last season to Michail Antonio, a converted midfielder.

West Ham decided to sell Haller even though Antonio has been hit by injury problems in recent weeks, leaving manager David Moyes with few alternatives up front.

Ajax made its move for Haller, who has a contract until June 2025, with David Neres, Lassina Traore, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Bryan Brobbey all sidelined with injuries.

ALSO READ: Manchester United sign forward Amad Diallo from Atalanta

“This is a club that you can perform, you can play Champions League, you can fight for the title every season,” Haller said in a video posted on Ajax's website.

The transfer reunites Haller with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, his former coach at FC Utrecht, where he played for 2 1/2 years.

Haller said he had remained in contact with Ten Hag, a coach he said gave him confidence during his productive spell in Utrecht.

“This is something you can't forget,” Haller said.

His arrival in Amsterdam comes just days before Ajax takes on second-place PSV Eindhoven on Sunday.

“I hope I will be there and ... I just hope to score and win the game," Haller said. "That would be the dream and the perfect start for my new adventure in Ajax.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebastien Haller West Ham Ajax football transfers transfer signings 2021 january signings 2021
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp