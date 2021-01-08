STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Pochettino looking for lift-off with Paris Saint-Germain

Pochettino's first home game as coach comes on Saturday when PSG take on Brest following their 1-1 draw with Saint-Etienne in midweek.

Published: 08th January 2021 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian coach Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian coach Mauricio Pochettino (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: Mauricio Pochettino described getting the job as Paris Saint-Germain coach as a gift from Father Christmas, but his first game in charge, with Neymar absent, indicated that not everything will be straightforward for the Argentine.

Pochettino's first home game as coach comes on Saturday when PSG take on Brest following their 1-1 draw with Saint-Etienne in midweek, a result which left the reigning champions three points behind leaders Lyon at the top of Ligue 1.

Absent since being stretchered off in the defeat against Lyon in December, Neymar could return this weekend, although PSG have other injury problems to contend with and currently look some way short of being genuine contenders to win the Champions League.

As well as the world's most expensive player, PSG were without the likes of Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat, Alessandro Florenzi, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira and Mauro Icardi in midweek.

By the time PSG play Barcelona in the Champions League last 16, first leg on February 16, Pochettino will hope to have the majority of his other crocked players available again, and he will hope to have stamped his mark on his new side.

"A point is not enough, but in the circumstances we have to settle for it," said the former Tottenham Hotspur coach at the end of his first game after more than a year out of football.

"There are a lot of aspects we need to work on if we want to achieve great things in Paris.

"I am not worried. We don't have much time, but there is lots of quality in the team."

During his time out of the game, Pochettino had been linked in the English media with a possible move to one of the Premier League's giants were a job to become available, such as at Manchester United.

But his past as a player at PSG, coupled with a reputation that has remained sky-high during his time out of the limelight, made it no great surprise to see him end up at the Parc des Princes.

"I am happy after 14 months without anything," he said after making his return to a dugout, albeit in these stark times of football without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is also a bizarre feeling without supporters. It was strange. I had never experienced that before. There is much less warmth." 

Player to watch: Memphis Depay

There is still a chance that Depay will leave Lyon before the January transfer window closes. A move to Barcelona fell through in October and he is out of contract at the end of the season, but Lyon fans will be hoping he stays until then to continue leading their title bid.

With the captain's armband on, the Dutchman scored twice in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Lens which left OL three points clear of PSG at the top of the table. He has scored 10 times this season, and afterwards he said: "Let's just make the most of my presence here, maybe until the end of the season. We have a great team. That's all I have to say."

Lyon go to fourth-placed Rennes on Saturday.

Key stats

15 - League leaders Lyon are unbeaten in 15 matches and have won 10 of their last 12.

10 - Mauricio Pochettino is the 10th man to coach PSG having previously played for the club. The last was Antoine Kombouare, who was also the first of the Qatar era but was sacked in December 2011, within six months of the takeover.

10 - The number of seconds required by Monaco's Aleksandr Golovin to score against Lorient on Wednesday having come off the bench for his first appearance since August after injury.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSG Paris Saint Germain Mauricio Pochettino
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp