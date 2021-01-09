STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Blasters hopes to revive season but Jamshedpur FC pose intimidating challenge

Published: 09th January 2021 10:58 PM

KBFC will hope for their misfiring forwards to rediscover their form against JFC

KBFC will hope for their misfiring forwards to rediscover their form against JFC. (Photo | ISL)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters who are one of the teams struggling for results at the moment go up against Jamshedpur FC who are one of the most in-form teams in the Indian Super League right now.
However, the outcome of matches don't necessarily go according to the narrative as Kerala found out in the last round.

In their previous game, Blasters were tipped to beat an ailing Odisha FC side who had not won a single game in the league until then.

Instead, Blasters were ripped apart as they were thrashed 4-2 that left their coach Kibu Vicuna deflated at the end of the game and searching for answers.

Jamshedpur are an intimidating prospect on paper. After twelve days worth of rest, Owen Coyle's men would resume their hunt for a play-off berth against the Blasters.

A win will propel them back into the top four and they would be raring to go.

Vicuna understands the challenge at hand but doesn't want his team to lose belief in themselves.

"It was a difficult night for us (against Odisha). Since that game, we have been preparing and we trained yesterday and we are going to train today as well. In football, you have to bounce back and you have to show the personality that we are a good team," said Vicuna.

The Spaniard had proved last season that he was an astute coach by leading Mohun Bagan to the I-League title.

However, after the Odisha defeat, he apologised to all the fans and took responsibility for the defeat and the slump in form.

While Vicuna was brave in taking all the blame upon himself, the players have been underperforming and a lot of the blame should be shared by them as well.

The defence has been leaking goals and the likes of Jessel Carneiro and Sahal Abdul who are senior members of the squad thanks to their time at the club have not stepped up.

Sahal has not scored a goal or provided an assist while Jessel has been indecisive while attacking and error-prone at the back.

Nishu Kumar was one of the big signings for Blasters but even he has been performing well below his usual standards.

The decision to extend the contract of winger K Prasanth at a time when he has not even been starting games under Vicuna raises a lot of question marks.

The Jamshedpur camp meanwhile don't have any such issues as the Red Miners look like a well oiled machine at the moment.

Coyle has picked and chosen a side who are genuine contenders for the title this season.

The veteran coach, in his traditional style, paid his respects to Jamshedpur's opponents even though his side goes into the game as the odds-on favourite.

"If you look at Kerala's games, they have been very unlucky. The other night, they lost 4-2 (to Odisha) but Kerala could have easily scored 5-6 goals," Coyle stated.

"When teams have had disappointments this way, they can be very dangerous, so we have to make sure we're ready for that," said the 54-year-old. 

