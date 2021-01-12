STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liverpool Women manager Vicky Jepson leaves club by 'mutual consent'

Liverpool on Tuesday announced that women's team manager Vicky Jepson has left the club by mutual consent.

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool on Tuesday announced that women's team manager Vicky Jepson has left the club by "mutual consent."

"Liverpool FC can confirm that women's manager Vicky Jepson has left the club by mutual consent. It brings an end to a partnership which has lasted more than a decade and included various roles at the club," the club said in a statement.

Jepson began as LFC Foundation's programme lead for women and girls' football in 2009, spreading the message about the women's game. She spent seven years as a Foundation coach at home and sometimes abroad, taking on extra roles within the women's Academy and working through the age groups. She progressed to the Girls' Centre of Excellence, where she enjoyed five years as LFC Women's development squad manager.

After a brief spell as an assistant manager, she was appointed manager of LFC Women in October 2018. She said she has been fortunate to work across the entire pathway at the club.

"It's with a heavy heart that my time has come to an end with Liverpool Football Club; the place I love and have been lucky enough to call home for over a decade. Over the years I have been fortunate to work across the entire pathway at this club. During this time, I've seen so many youth players go on to wear the first-team red shirt, which fills me with immense pride. It's been a privilege to have contributed to their careers," the club's official website quoted Jepson as saying.

"I'm also grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside the talented people at the LFC Foundation. Seeing the increase of girls' participation in football has been truly inspiring. To the many senior players, both past and present, that I've worked with, I thank you. Thank you for empowering me with your relentless efforts, professional attitudes and sacrifices that you make daily as a professional footballer. I will be forever grateful for our time together and will be supporting you all from afar this season," she added.

The club said assistant manager Amber Whiteley will assume the role of interim manager of LFC Women as the search for a new first-team boss gets underway.

