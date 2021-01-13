STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All eyes will be on them: Fowler feels Qatar WC will be a 'great spectacle'

Fowler was part of the England side which reached the quarter-finals of the first-ever World Cup to be held in Asia, back in 2002.

Former Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler

Former Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Former Liverpool player and current East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler is confident that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be an "unbelievably great spectacle".

"I actually think that the World Cup in Qatar will be brilliant. All eyes will be on them," Goal.com quoted Fowler as saying.

"People will probably want them to fail, but I don't think they will. I think they will put up a great show and make it an unbelievably great spectacle and they will want to prove lots of people wrong," he added.

Fowler, who is currently coaching SC East Bengal in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL), was part of the England side which reached the quarter-finals of the first-ever World Cup to be held in Asia, back in 2002.

Reflecting on the England team, Fowler said: "On paper, England always have had good teams. But it was always a bit worrying not because of England, but there were other good teams. Sometimes you look up and say that other European teams are slightly better. I think that's always been the case. England now has got back a bit of parity because they have a few good quality players."

Fowler said all teams have "unbelievably talented" players and it will all come down to who wants to win the title more.

"Fundamentally, there are other teams as well who believe that they are as good as anyone else. So football is crazy at times. We all want our team to win but there will be one winner. You run that little bit harder, work that little bit harder. All national teams have unbelievably talented players and it's a case of who wants that little bit more. And it is up to England to show the world that they want it more than anyone. It will be tough as all the other nations will be doing exactly the same," he said.

Currently, Fowler's SC East Bengal is placed ninth on the ISL table which is topped by Mumbai City. SC East Bengal is now preparing for the clash against Kerala Blasters, slated to take place on Friday.

