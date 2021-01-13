STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Match against Liverpool will be 'great test' for us, says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer's remarks come as Manchester United defeated Burnley 1-0 on Tuesday to go to the top of the Premier League 2020-21 standings.

Published: 13th January 2021 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the clash against Liverpool later this week will test the real ambitions of his side.

Solskjaer's remarks come as Manchester United defeated Burnley 1-0 on Tuesday to go to the top of the Premier League 2020-21 standings.

United currently has a three-point lead over the second-placed Liverpool and both these sides will lock horns on Sunday in the Premier League.

"We're looking forward to it, we enjoy being where we are at any time. At the moment we are where we are, we go there knowing we're playing the best team in the country by a mile over the last year and a half, they are champions by right," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"We're looking forward to it and it's a great test of where we're at against a good team. We are getting better and better. We are almost half way through the season and it is a little bit of an indication of where we're at, but nobody will remember the league table on January 12," he added.

Against Burnley, Paul Pogba scored a goal in the 71st minute to hand United a 1-0 win. It is the first time that United have topped the table at this stage of a season since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

"The frustrations were there for everyone to see and it affected our performances. We can't let that happen, we've just got to accept once in a while decisions go against us," said Solskjaer.

"I'd rather win 4-0 as it's so much more comfortable towards the end. At 1-0 you have to see out some big moments and we did. We were a bit fortunate, you expect that here at Turf Moor. They put bodies on the box, but we put our head in like Luke Shaw did. I'm very pleased with the spirit," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Liverpool Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp