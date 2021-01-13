STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Sheffield United end long wait for Premier League win

Steve Bruce's men are winless in eight games in all competitions, including exits from both domestic cups.

Published: 13th January 2021 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Sheffield United's English striker Billy Sharp (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Sheffield United's English striker Billy Sharp (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

By AFP

LONDON: Sheffield United ended a 20-game winless run in the Premier League on Tuesday as Billy Sharp's penalty earned a 1-0 victory over 10-man Newcastle.

The Blades still face an uphill task to haul themselves off the bottom of the table as they sit nine points adrift of safety.

But Chris Wilder's men ensured they will not set an unwanted record by going a full top-flight season without a win thanks to another night to forget for Newcastle.

The Magpies could yet find themselves dragged into a relegation battle as they remain eight points above the drop zone in 15th, but have played two games more than Fulham in 18th.

Steve Bruce's men are winless in eight games in all competitions, including exits from both domestic cups.

Two quickfire bookings for Ryan Fraser just before half-time left the visitors a man down for the full second-half.

But scoring goals has been United's Achilles' heel all season and they struggled to make the man advantage count until Federico Fernandez was punished for the ball brushing his outstretched hand inside the area.

Cub captain Sharp showed his experience by sending Karl Darlow the wrong way from the spot.

Jayden Bogle nearly scored a spectacular own goal six minutes into stoppage time to ruin the Blades big night when his attempted pass back with his chest eluded Aaron Ramsdale and the ball rolled just past the post for a corner.

But the hosts held out to end a 186-day wait for a league win and more than double their points tally for the season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sheffield United Premier League Chris Wilder
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp