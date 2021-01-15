Working with coach Lobera has been a gift: Mumbai City's Vignesh

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nobody will forget the wonder goal Vignesh Dakshinamurthy scored for Mumbai City FC against Hyderabad FC in December last year. The commentators went crazy and all articles were full of praise for the youngster from Karnataka. In fact, he had become the only ISL player in the 2019-20 season to hail from Bengaluru. The 22-year-old is playing more regularly under Sergio Lobera and himself admits his confidence level has increased as has his understanding of his role within the team. Before his team face-off against the same opposition, this daily caught up with the 22-year-old and spoke on a variety of topics including life under Lobera, how his career has shaped up and obviously that goal!

Excerpts...

Q. How has it been like working under Lobera? Compared to previous managers you have played under, what does he do differently?

A. Working with coach Lobera has been a gift as he made me understand the role he wants me to fulfill right from the start and that clarity of thought has helped a lot. My aim has always been to learn from all coaches I have worked under and during my time here, I have learnt different perspectives and every small detail has made my all-round game better. But coach Lobera's attacking philosophy suits me a lot. Even from the left wing back position, I have been given the freedom to get forward and support the attack and that style fits my game perfectly.

Q. The style of play employed by MCFC this year is quite fascinating to watch. What is it like as a player? Demanding the ball, ability to pass all the time, not being afraid while in possession, are these things difficult to grasp?

A. Not only in football, but also in life, understanding the job is the most difficult part and once you have mastered it, the rest is easy. The philosophy and style the coach wants us to play in is really attractive to watch, and the entire team loves to play this way and that has really benefited us so far.

Q. Mumbai are top & are one of the favourites for the title. Do these talks happen inside the dressing room at all?

A. We have never discussed this. It is still halfway and you never know which team can spring a surprise. The table is quite close and any team can go on a run and climb up the rankings.

Q. You have been playing as a Left wing back. Is it a challenge? What traits needed to be changed?

A. The previous coach Jorge Costa wanted me to play as a left wing-back and so for the last two years I have been trying to understand the nuances of the position, the qualities required to make the spot my own. This year, the coach has been giving me more freedom and I have been trying to improve my attacking output. The gaffer keeps telling me not to be afraid and to take risks and that belief certainly has helped.

Q. Compared to previous seasons, you have played a fair bit. Are you hungry for more? How do you keep yourself in the manager's thoughts?

A. Everyone in the squad is hungry, irrespective of their name or position. The coach has been giving me opportunities almost every match, be it from the start or a sub. And that is my aim, to make sure the coach calls on me and I have to keep delivering.

Q. About the wonder goal vs HFC, what was going on in your head at that time? Have you scored a better goal even as a kid?

A. Before that clash against Hyderabad FC, I never managed to find space between the right-back and centre-back. When Ahmed Jahouh played the long ball, I was shouting to Bipin Singh to play it first time. He cushioned it perfectly for me, and all I could hear was Rowllin Borges shouting 'maar de, maar de'. In the previous match against Jamshedpur FC, I could not score despite getting into a good position, In the lead up to the HFC game, all my teammates, as well as assistant coach Anthony Fernandes, kept motivating me and reminding me that I owed them a goal and I was desperate to repay their faith and thankfully it worked like a charm! It is by far the best goal I have scored in my career.



Q. From Ozone in Bengaluru to top of the ISL table with MCFC, how has this journey been so far?

A. The journey has been nice but it is just the start. I have always believed in my abilities but I have never done anything special. The aim has always been to keep improving, keep learning, and never giving up. That is something I have maintained throughout my career and the goal is always the same, no matter the team, never give anything short of 100 per cent.

Q. The bio-bubble has been quite demanding for all, how difficult is it inside and what do the players do to keep spirits high?

A. It is really difficult, but the camaraderie among the group and the positive results have really helped us along the way. When the team wins, the food tastes better, the room looks more beautiful and the difficulties seem less (laughs). Of course phone calls with family and the time spent in the gaming lounge also is quite fruitful.

Q. The squad is star-studded. Who do you like interacting with and any funny moment you would like to share?

A. Jahouh (laughs). He keeps calling me Ganesh, keeps forgetting my name. He is a real fun guy and a great player and it is a pleasure to play with him.

