STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester United are good, we have to be at our highest level to win: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the current Premier League table-toppers Manchester United are good and his side.

Published: 16th January 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Ahead of the clash against Manchester United, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the current Premier League table-toppers are "good" and his side will have to perform at their highest level to win the game.

Liverpool will take on the current Premier League leaders on Sunday, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United at the top spot after an 11-game unbeaten run in the division.

"Winning a football game and winning against United is enough itself, so it's not necessary that there's a special add-on. We play at home against United and we want to win - that's all we have to think about. There's no extra add-on in that game because they are in the situation they are," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"They got the points, they deserved the points they have so far, and we have ours. The season is still a long way to go, so it's not really in it that we talk now constantly about 'If we win, we are ahead of them again.' How it looks in the moment with the football they play again, Man City is one game behind and is very close as well, so you have constantly to think about other teams?" he said.

"We don't do that. We just try to win our football games and for this we need to perform on our highest level because United are good, they always were, and that's it," he added.

Manchester United have 36 points while Liverpool, sitting in the second position, have 33 points.

Klopp also praised Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes saying that the player is a "difference-maker". Fernandes is United's leading goalscorer in the top flight so far this season with 11 strikes.

"He's an outstanding player. Before he joined United, we played against Sporting in the USA on the tour and in that game already you could see, 'Wow!' Obviously everybody knew him but in that game it was the first time my team played against a team he was involved. You could really see he was a difference-maker and that's what he shows now," Klopp said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jurgen Klopp​ Manchester United Liverpool EPL 2021 EPL Premier League Premier League 2021 Manchester United vs Liverpool
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp