Manchester United are never underdogs, says Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp will make a late call on the fitness of defender Joel Matip ahead of the match against Manchester United.

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Ahead of the clash against Manchester United in the Premier League, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that the Red Devils are never underdogs and they are always in contention to lift the title.

Manchester United are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and they have a three-point lead over second-placed Liverpool.

"I have been five years in England and United was never an underdog. They cannot be. It is just like it is. They are always a good team, always great players, always really good managers and coaches. It was always there and now they are top of the table. That is how it is. They cannot be underdogs, but we play at home and we don't see ourselves as an outsider or whatever just because they are ahead of us. We have to be dominant in the games," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"Usually they change the system against us. They played 10 times with four at the back and against RB Leipzig they played with five at the back, so maybe they will change that. Those are things we have to think about - not who is the outsider. It is Liverpool vs United and that in itself is a massive game. Wherever I would be in the world I would watch it definitely. This is the game," he added.

Klopp will make a late call on the fitness of defender Joel Matip ahead of the match against United. The Cameroon international has not played for the Reds since limping off in the draw against West Brom on December 27.

Naby Keita will be missing the clash for Liverpool and as a result, he has joined Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines.

United and Liverpool will take on each other on Sunday in the Premier League.

