STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

If you think Liverpool's Premier League dominance coming to a close, listen to Klopp now!

Liverpool's 0-0 draw with leader Manchester United saw Jürgen Klopp's team drop to fourth behind Manchester City, which thrashed Crystal Palace on Sunday, and Leicester.

Published: 18th January 2021 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo | AP)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: Four games without a win for the first time since 2017. Three games without scoring for the first time since 2005.

The dominance of last season is becoming a distant memory for the defending Premier League champions.

Liverpool's 0-0 draw with leader Manchester United saw Jürgen Klopp's team drop to fourth behind Manchester City, which thrashed Crystal Palace on Sunday, and Leicester.

“There is nothing fundamentally different, it is just the result is different," Klopp said. "We have not to worry about it, but we obviously have to ignore the fact and hope it will be good again.

MATCH REPORT | Manchester United stays top after drawing 0-0 at Liverpool

“We did that, but the only possibility we have is to create situations and be ready to fail and do it again. That is a massive difference to when you are flying, because then you deal with the missed chances better."

Targets are being revised, it seems, with a top-four finish the priority.

“We spoke about the fight for the Champions League, so that’s the most important thing and for that you need points,” Klopp said. "It’s not about, ‘If we don’t become champions, it’s not fun anymore.’ That’s not like it is. We just fight for everything and I saw that tonight again. That’s all I need.”

This is a team — albeit depleted by injuries — that won the title by 18 points in July to end Liverpool's 30-year title drought.

“I know that football fans in general are not the most patient species on the planet — they want to win each football game," Klopp said. “I am not very different to that, but I’m long enough in the business to know that you have to go through more difficult periods as well. And it’s not the most difficult in my life — not even close to it.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has endured many difficulties but has now been in charge of United more than two years and leading the club's first credible title challenge since Alex Ferguson retired with the Premier League trophy in his hands in 2013.

Only Alisson Becker's fine saves from Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba prevented United being the first team to win at Anfield since 2017.

“We were a bit disappointed in the performance, not just the result," Solskjaer said. “We didn’t do well enough to cause them problems in the first half, but we defended well and they didn’t create too many chances.

“We know we have players who can win you a game in the blink of a second and Bruno and Paul almost did."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp EPL Premier League
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp