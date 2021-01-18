STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Robert Lewandowski​ breaks Bundesliga goals record as Bayern Munich defeat Freiburg

Bayern Munich maintained the lead through to the first half but Freiburg's Nils Petersen levelled the scores after the hour mark.

Published: 18th January 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Robert Lewandowski | AP

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scores the opening goal during the Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MUNICH: Robert Lewandowski broke the Bundesliga goals record as he guided Bayern Munich to a 2-1 win over Freiburg here on Sunday.

Lewandowski scored the opening goal of the match in the seventh minute, taking his goal tally to 21 after 16 games of the season. Never before has a player scored these many goals in the first half of a Bundesliga season. Earlier, the record was held by Gerd Muller, who had scored 20 goals.

"Another matchday, another Lewandowski record...@lewy_official is the first player in Bundesliga history to score 21 goals after just 16 games - a new Hinrunde record, beating Gerd Muller's 20 goals from 1968/69," Bayern Munich tweeted.

"@lewy_official has now scored more goals in the first half of a Bundesliga season than any other player before," Bundesliga tweeted.

Bayern Munich maintained the lead through to the first half but Freiburg's Nils Petersen levelled the scores after the hour mark.

Thomas Muller then netted a goal to seal Bayern Munich's victory in the match. The club currently hold the top spot on the Bundesliga standings with 36 points, four points ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bundesliga Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp