STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Paul Pogba is 'big player' for us, says Manchester United captain Harry Maguire

United will now take on Liverpool at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth-round clash on Sunday. 

Published: 22nd January 2021 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

PAUL POGBA

Paul Pogba (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is impressed with midfielder Paul Pogba's recent performance against Fulham and called him a "big player" of the club.

The skipper was full of compliments for his French teammate after he pulled off the extraordinary to secure three vital points against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Thursday. United defeated Fulham 2-1 to reclaim the top spot in the Premier League. The Red Devils now have 40 points in 19 games so far.

Once again, the Reds had to dig deep to claim another Premier League away win, after falling behind to an Ademola Lookman goal early on. But Edinson Cavani's equaliser was followed up by Pogba's special winner in the 65th minute.

"Paul doesn't have a weak foot. You can see Paul, over the last month or so, he's starting to get his fitness back and credit to Paul, coming back into the team and doing what he's doing at the moment is great for us. He's a big part of the dressing room, he's a big player for us. We know he can produce moments of brilliance. For sure, I hope he carries on and I'm sure he will," Maguire told the club's official website.

"Obviously, the last 10 to 15 minutes, we had to dig in and we defended well, [and] defended the box well. Obviously, they had the chance where it hits Eric [Bailly] and goes just past the post, thankfully. But for sure, we deserved the three points," he added.

The win was United's seventh after falling behind in the Premier League this season. Ole's men have now gained 21 points from losing positions.

"It shows a great mentality in the squad. We do believe that we can get three points from any position. The first five minutes, we didn't start well enough. It's a poor goal to concede, it's something we've worked on, as a backline we were all over the place. It's unlike us and what we've been in recent weeks, so it's something we need to work on. We'll look at it, we'll speak about it and we'll improve, but the main part was the reaction," Maguire said.

"We don't speak about the table. We speak about the improvement. Two years ago, you wouldn't say that we would challenge at the top of the table, for sure. We as players believe that we can; we expect that we can. This club expects to be challenging for the best trophies. It's all about improvement, it's all about improving each game, each training session. We need to improve on things. For sure, tonight, again, we can improve," he added.

United will now take on Liverpool at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth-round clash on Sunday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harry Maguire Paul Pogba Manchester United
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp