ISL: Looking for a spark, Bengaluru face struggling Odisha

If Bengaluru's struggle has started recently, Odisha has not been able to deliver results from the start itself.

Bengaluru FC Interim Head Coach Naushad Moosa and the players in training (Photo | BFC media)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC are in unchartered territory. They have always been one of the consistent teams of the Indian Super League, but things are looking bleak for the Blues, who are struggling to collect three points. More than one month has passed since their last win came against Odisha FC. Since then, they have lost five and drawn one in their last six matches.

They will be eager to turn their fortunes around on Sunday when they face Odisha in the reverse fixture at the Tilak Maidan on Sunday. Also, their confidence levels might have been shattered with such a string of poor results, making this encounter even more important. This fixture has come at the best possible time for Bengaluru with Odisha, who lie rock bottom on the table as well.

“It’s true that Odisha are not in a great place right now but the same goes for us. All we have to do is maintain the positives from our previous game and build on that. It all depends on converting the opportunities we get, and how the midfielders cut down Odisha’s passes between the lines. We shouldn’t allow them to play their game, like we did against Kerala Blasters. If we maintain that, we will have a good chance on Sunday, said Naushad Moosa, who will need an all-round performance from his players to help clinch his first three points as Bengaluru interim manager.

Their last game against Kerala Blasters, which they lost 1-2, had a few positives. The likes of Udanta Singh and Sunil Chhetri looked a huge threat while going forward. With Cleiton Silva in their attacking line, they have the ammunition to trouble the Odisha defenders, who have one of the worst defensive records in the league. They have conceded 19 goals, second worst in the competition so far.

If Bengaluru's struggle has started recently, Odisha has not been able to deliver results from the start itself. So far, they have only managed a single win, the lowest in the competition. But, they come into the game with a decent record, one win, two draws and one loss in their last four matches.

Odisha head coach Stuart Baxter is aware about the potential in their team and if they get their act together, three points is a possibility. 

“To be very fair and honest, we have had chances to beat bigger clubs, ATK for example. But, to do that against anybody - not just Bengaluru - we got to make sure that we defend properly, we take our chances and play our own game. If we do that with quality, I think we have shown we can run everyone close," he said.

