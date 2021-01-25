STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We weren't at our absolute top, made decisive mistakes: Jurgen Klopp after defeat against Manchester United

Liverpool faced a 3-2 defeat against Manchester United in the FA Cup here on Sunday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that his side was not at their "absolute top" and made "decisive mistakes" which led to the defeat against Manchester United.

"It's not what we wanted, so it's frustrating. If you want to win tonight, you have to play at your absolute top. We weren't on our absolute top, but we made a lot of steps in the right direction. The start of the game was good, but then we made decisive mistakes; around the first goal United scored, we had too many options offensively and no protection. We lost the ball and then there was a counter-attack," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"It was not the first counter-attack in the game, so we have to improve that. You could see the boys really wanted to change the fortune, they wanted to score goals and that's good. We did that, we scored twice, which is good as well. That's all OK but in the end they scored three, we scored two and they are through and we are not. That's a fact as well," he added.

Klopp insisted that they will take positives from the game while stating that it was good preparation for their upcoming Premier League match against Tottenham.

"We can take positives out of this game, of course - I saw a lot of steps in the right direction and that's all good. It was good preparation for the Tottenham game with their counter-attacking threat. We know exactly what we have to work on. If you are in a situation you don't like, you want to get out of it. We want to get out of it and for that we have to make steps. Tonight we made these steps - not the final ones, but we made steps and that's for the moment OK," Klopp said.

Liverpool will take on Tottenham in the Premier League on Friday.

