John Stones is a great centre-back, deserves everything: Manchester City's Ederson​

On the back of a sublime run, the club is currently placed in the second spot on the Premier League standings with 38 points, just two points behind table-toppers Manchester United.

Published: 26th January 2021 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City's Ederson​ (L) and John Stones

Manchester City's Ederson​ (L) and John Stones (Photo| Facebook and AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester City's Ederson lauded John Stones saying that the latter is a great centre-back and deserves everything.

Stones has been in outstanding form this season, playing 17 times for the club in all competitions. He also scored a goal during Manchester City's Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Manchester United earlier this month.

"He is a great centre-back. I have always liked him. He has a huge heart. I like him and I get along with him very well. I have always supported him and I'm delighted about his success. This season, I'm very happy for him for everything he has gone through, the injuries he suffered. I think he deserves everything. I hope he can enjoy this moment and he can carry on helping us until the end of the season," the club's official website quoted Ederson as saying.

Manchester City are on a remarkable run as they have secured 10 successive victories in all competitions. On the back of a sublime run, the club is currently placed in the second spot on the Premier League standings with 38 points, just two points behind table-toppers Manchester United.

Manchester City will next take on West Brom in the Premier League on Wednesday.

