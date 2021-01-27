FC Goa miss tryst with Xavi but excited to draw Persepolis in AFC Champions League 

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

The excitement levels of the FC Goa players when the AFC Champions League draw was announced on Wednesday was such that the Gaurs were hoping to get the opportunity to play Al Sadd FC.

The Qatari team is among the most recognisable clubs in Asia right now thanks to the presence of FC Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez as their head coach and former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla playing for them.

While the Goan outfit didn't draw Xavi's team, they will be up against some of the biggest clubs in Asia. Iranian champions Persepolis FC and Qatari heavyweights Al Rayyan SC who are coached by Laurent Blanc have been drawn alongside them in Group E (West Zone) of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

The fourth team in the group will be the winner of the play-off match between Iraq's Al-Zawraa SC and UAE's Al-Wahda.

After becoming the first club from India to qualify for the group stages of Asia's premier club competition, the suspense was finally over and they can now prepare for the matches which will get underway in April.

"Obviously everybody wanted to play Al-Sadd. I don't think I would have wanted to watch Al-Sadd because that would have been a very very tough challenge," said FC Goa Director of Football Ravi Puskur.

Reflecting on the teams they've drawn, Puskur said that it's all finally sinking in.

"There were a lot of cheers when we drew Persepolis (runners-up in AFC Champions League last season). I said I don't think I would be cheering inside if I were them. But they are excited. Today it has finally digested within each of us that we are in this tournament," said Puskur while suggesting that it will be a baptism of fire.

While an Indian club getting into the Champions League is historic enough, India even has the possibility of hosting these games.

The tournament will be conducted at a centralized venue, with the West Region scheduled to have their matches between April 14-30. The AFC have informed that the hosting rights for the competition will be decided through bids.

"If you ask from a club's perspective, we would love to host it. I think even for the federation (All Indian India Football Federation), it is a great opportunity for Indian football to bring a tournament which is at the pinnacle of Asian club football to come to India, I think it would open up a brand new market as well. I don't know if fans would be allowed in the stadium but if fans are allowed in the stadium, I think that would be an added bonus and an incentive as well. The Champions League hasn't received much coverage in India because it was seen as too far a tournament to get into," said Puskur.

He said that Goa had the potential to conduct the tournament thanks to its experience of hosting international competitions in the past.

"You've seen the U-17 World being played out here. You've seen the U-16 Asian Championship played out here. The ISL is being pulled off in magnificent fashion by the league and the authorities involved and I don't see why Goa can't have an opportunity," he said.

As for their head coach Juan Ferrando, the mentality remains the same of taking it one game at a time while understanding the significance of having an Indian team playing in such a tournament.

"It's a lot of responsibility because it is historic. Now our focus is against East Bengal. It is an important day for us but don't forget we have an important game on Friday against East Bengal. At the end of the season, we will think about the Champions League," said Ferrando.