STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Hard to see this dream come to an end: Odion Ighalo bids farewell to Manchester United

Odion Ighalo penned a heartfelt message for Manchester United as the player's loan with the club is set to come to an end.

Published: 27th January 2021 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Nigerian football star Odion Ighalo

Nigerian football star Odion Ighalo (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Odion Ighalo on Wednesday penned a heartfelt message for Manchester United as the player's loan with the club is set to come to an end.

Ighalo's loan with the Premier League side will end on January 31 and he will return to the Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua. Reflecting on his time at Manchester United, the Nigerian said it was an honour he will forever cherish and be grateful for.

"It's so hard to see this dream come to an end. But I give God the glory for helping me fulfill this life long dream of putting on a Manchester United shirt as a player and represent this great club, it was indeed an honor I will forever cherish and be grateful for," Ighalo wrote in an Instagram post.

"To the Manager, I say thank you for trusting and believing in me when many did not, to my amazing teammates I will miss you guys, it was always fun and a time I look forward to training and spending time with all of you. And I pray we win the LEAGUE and FA cup this year," he added.

He also reserved a special mention for the club's fans, saying that he missed their presence in the stadiums. The fans are not allowed in the stadiums due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"To the best fans in the world ( the Manchester United fans ) we have missed you, but we hear your voices cheering us on from afar, we can't wait to have you all back on the stands. I'm still and would remain a MANCHESTER UNITED FAN forever. Once a Red, always a Red. Thank you @manchesterunited and God bless," Ighalo concluded.

Sitting in the second position of the Premier League table, Manchester United will next play against Sheffield United on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odion Ighalo Manchester United Premier League Premier League 2021 EPL EPL 2021
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp