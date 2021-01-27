STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Important to have a stable ship in Barcelona: La Liga president Javier Tebas

FC Barcelona is currently at the third position in La Liga 2020-21 standings with 37 points from 19 games.

Published: 27th January 2021 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

La Liga president Javier Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: La Liga president Javier Tebas on Wednesday said that it is important for the league to have a stable ship in Barcelona and he also added that the Catalan club needs to appoint a permanent chairman as soon as possible.

Tebas' remark comes a day after the club announced that it would be holding its presidential election on March 7 this year. Barcelona said that the agreement was reached in the FC Barcelona Managing Commission meeting. The election had previously been scheduled for January 24 but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is very important to have a stable ship in Barcelona. At the moment, we still do not have a new chairman of Barcelona and since the last October, Barcelona hasn't got a chairman, they have got a temporary situation at the moment and they cannot make important decisions. Institutional stability and financial stability are important for the big clubs.

"We have been in contact with the current temporary executives of Barcelona, there has been a lot of exaggeration about FC Barcelona in the media. I think it's important to have institutional stability in any kind of business situation," said Tebas while answering an ANI query during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

There have been reports in Spanish media, saying that Barcelona is heavy in debt and the club has not been able to pay the wages of its players for the month of December.

"FC Barcelona like the big clubs have their method of paying their players. I do not think there are any non-payments, in general, I am more worried about them not having a chairman, it is important to have a chairman who can take decisions. FC Barcelona had the advantage of good revenue during the pandemic," said Tebas.

Last year, speculation was rife about Lionel Messi's future at the club, and he announced publically that he does not want to stay at the club. However, in the end, Messi decided to stay with Barcelona as he did not want to take the club to court.

When asked whether the situation with Messi and Barcelona could have been handled better, Tebas replied: "I need to have more data, I do not know how many meetings they have held, it is difficult to know whether the things could have been handled better but secondly, you have to know that we are talking about human relationships. We are talking about people, not machines, and also their moods at different times. I am afraid I cannot say anything further."

Barcelona is currently at the third position in La Liga 2020-21 standings with 37 points from 19 games. The side will next take on Athletic Club on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Javier Tebas Barcelona La Liga
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp