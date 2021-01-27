Important to have a stable ship in Barcelona: La Liga president Javier Tebas

By ANI

NEW DELHI: La Liga president Javier Tebas on Wednesday said that it is important for the league to have a stable ship in Barcelona and he also added that the Catalan club needs to appoint a permanent chairman as soon as possible.

Tebas' remark comes a day after the club announced that it would be holding its presidential election on March 7 this year. Barcelona said that the agreement was reached in the FC Barcelona Managing Commission meeting. The election had previously been scheduled for January 24 but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is very important to have a stable ship in Barcelona. At the moment, we still do not have a new chairman of Barcelona and since the last October, Barcelona hasn't got a chairman, they have got a temporary situation at the moment and they cannot make important decisions. Institutional stability and financial stability are important for the big clubs.

"We have been in contact with the current temporary executives of Barcelona, there has been a lot of exaggeration about FC Barcelona in the media. I think it's important to have institutional stability in any kind of business situation," said Tebas while answering an ANI query during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

There have been reports in Spanish media, saying that Barcelona is heavy in debt and the club has not been able to pay the wages of its players for the month of December.

"FC Barcelona like the big clubs have their method of paying their players. I do not think there are any non-payments, in general, I am more worried about them not having a chairman, it is important to have a chairman who can take decisions. FC Barcelona had the advantage of good revenue during the pandemic," said Tebas.

Last year, speculation was rife about Lionel Messi's future at the club, and he announced publically that he does not want to stay at the club. However, in the end, Messi decided to stay with Barcelona as he did not want to take the club to court.

When asked whether the situation with Messi and Barcelona could have been handled better, Tebas replied: "I need to have more data, I do not know how many meetings they have held, it is difficult to know whether the things could have been handled better but secondly, you have to know that we are talking about human relationships. We are talking about people, not machines, and also their moods at different times. I am afraid I cannot say anything further."

Barcelona is currently at the third position in La Liga 2020-21 standings with 37 points from 19 games. The side will next take on Athletic Club on Sunday.