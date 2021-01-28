STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Harry Maguire admits Manchester United weren't 'good enough' after Sheffield United defeat

Manchester United, with this defeat, failed to reclaim their top spot as they remain in the second position, behind Manchester City.

Published: 28th January 2021 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United's Harry Maguire (R) reacts after scoring his team's first goal during the EPL match against Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire (R) reacts after scoring his team's first goal during the EPL match against Sheffield United at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United's Harry Maguire expressed disappointment after losing to Sheffield United in the Premier League and said his side was "not good enough" in the match.

The bottom-placed team of this season's Premier League pulled off a stunner on Thursday as they defeated Manchester United 2-1. Manchester United, with this defeat, failed to reclaim their top spot as they remain in the second position, behind Manchester City.

"Not good enough. We didn't perform to a level we've been playing at. We didn't play at an intensity that we've played at. We haven't created enough to win the game," the club's official website quoted Maguire as saying.

During the match, Kean Bryan handed Sheffield United a lead in the 23rd minute as he headed in his first Premier League goal from John Fleck's corner. Sheffield United maintained their lead through to the first half.

Maguire equalised for Manchester United in the 64th minute, heading in Alex Telles's corner. However, Sheffield United managed to restore their lead 10 minutes later when Oliver Burke netted a goal.

Maguire admitted that a little spark and inspiration was missing which cost them the game.

"Well, we have great belief. At half-time, we knew. We knew we didn't perform well in the first half, but we had belief that if we scored the next goal, we could go on to win the game. We scored the next goal. It was an important goal, and we never found anything extra to push -- that little spark or inspiration. Something was missing," he said.

"Like I said, we have to improve, we know that it's not good enough for this club. We've got to win games, especially at Old Trafford, especially to teams who are where they are in the league. But for sure, we've got to improve," Maguire added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harry Maguire Manchester United Sheffield United Manchester United vs Sheffield United EPL EPL 2021 Premier League Premier League 2021
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp