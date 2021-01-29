STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aizawl FC face NEROCA FC in I-League mid-table clash

While Aizawl played out a 1-1 draw against Indian Arrows, NEROCA were battered 1-4 by Gokulam Kerala FC.

Aizawl FC coach Yan Law

Aizawl FC coach Yan Law (Photo | AIFF)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former champions Aizawl FC will lock horns against NEROCA FC in a mid-table clash of the Hero I-League here on Saturday, with both the teams looking to move up the ladder.

At joint sixth spot with four points, both the sides would look for a win at the Mohun Bagan Ground, which may take them up to second or third spot.

Three teams are currently at joint second spot with six points apiece.

Aizawl and NEROCA had performances to forget in their respective recent games.

So, both the teams from the northeastern part of the country would aim to grab points to propel themselves into the top half of the I-League table.

Speaking at the official pre-match press conference, Aizawl FC head coach Yan Law said his players will need to remain focussed till the end and also convert their chances.

"We learnt a good lesson in the 1-1 draw against Indian Arrows. It taught us to not take things lightly and be focused until the end of the match. The lack of concentration cost us the points and we will not repeat this mistake again," he said.

"We lacked being clinical upfront and we cannot afford to do that going ahead in the season. It is a season-determining match for us. If things go our way, we could go second on the table and although NEROCA are a fantastic team, we would aim for nothing less than a win," Law added.

Lapses in defence were exploited to the maximum by Gokulam Kerala FC against NEROCA, whose head coach Gift Raikhan wants improvement from his back-line.

"We need to defend as a team and be solid at the back. We cannot afford to be callous against Aizawl FC in defence because they can really punish us with their style of play," Raikhan said.

"We will aim for nothing less than a win because a win could take us higher on the table. We respect Aizawl as opponents but we will give our cent per cent on the field to get a positive result. It will be a tough challenge but we are prepared for it," he added.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

