Chennai City FC beat Indian Arrows 1-0 in I-League 

Chennai City made five changes to their starting XI after the loss against TRAU in their previous match, bringing in Vladimir Molerovic, Suhail Pasha, Nagappan, Jishnu and Jockson Dhas.

Published: 29th January 2021 08:39 PM

Chennai City FC players celebrate their goal. (Photo | Twitter @ILeagueOfficial)

By PTI

KALYANI: Former champions Chennai City FC returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Indian Arrows 1-0 in an I-League match here on Friday.

Elvedin Skrijelj's 63rd minute header gave Chennai City three points in a match largely dominated by his side.

The Indian Arrows, coming into this game after their defiant performance in a 1-1 draw against Aizawl FC, made two changes as Harsh Patre and Sajad Hussain Paray were replaced by Vibin Mohanan and Parthib Gogoi.

Chennai City had most of the possession and dominated the early proceedings, while the Arrows looked to hit them on the counter.

Chennai City threatened to take the lead in the 12th minute through a fine move.

However, Vijay Nagappan's shot across the goal was tame and easily handled by Bukhari.

Just after that, the Arrows got their first chance but Vibhin Mohanan long ranger went over the crossbar.

Chennai City came close to scoring when Jishnu's deflected cross fell to Suhail Pasha but he skied his volley.

As the second half started, Chennai City started piling pressure and won a corner. Bukhari made his first impactful save as he tipped Pasha's header over the bar. Moments later, Iqbal Hussain blasted his volley over the goal.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 63rd minute.

Iqbal's corner was met by Skrijelj at the far post, and the Serbian midfielder powered his header into the roof of the net. Satyasagara's side almost doubled their lead minutes later but Bukhari was unable to collect Rajesh's bouncing shot.

The Arrows made a final push with a range of attacking substitutions, but Chennai City held them off to win their second game of the season.

