STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

It was a brave performance: Jurgen Klopp hails players after 'special' win over Tottenham

Liverpool were witnessing a poor run of form in the Premier League, going five matches without a win.

Published: 29th January 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he is "completely happy" with his team's "brave performance" against Tottenham which earned them a 3-1 victory.

Liverpool were witnessing a poor run of form in the Premier League, going five matches without a win. However, Klopp's men produced a stunning performance against Tottenham to take three points from the game.

"It is always a mix and that the boys want to do well, it's clear; that we as coaches have to tell them what they have to do together in specific moments is clear as well. I am completely happy about the performance and, yes, it's about the boys. They put a proper shift in. It was a brave performance in a game against a counter-attacking monster, which they are, and that makes it even more special. For tonight, it was really good," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying when asked about the factors behind the performance.

During the match, Liverpool took the lead in first-half stoppage time as Sadio Mane squared for Roberto Firmino to slot in from close range. Trent Alexander-Arnold made it 2-0 in the 47th minute, fizzing a shot into the far corner after Hugo Lloris could only parry Mane's shot into his path.

Tottenham responded immediately as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored with a powerful strike, taking the scoreline to 2-1. However, Liverpool managed to restore their two-goal lead with Mane's strike in the 65th minute.

Klopp further said: "We made great runs, scored obviously the first goal in a perfect moment pretty much, scored the goal [and] could go into half-time in the dressing room. We got aware of the struggle of Joel Matip with his ankle, so no chance to play on, so then we tried to tell the boys that it would make sense to do a couple of things again. They did and fought really hard, made a proper, proper fight of it the whole night and I'm really happy about that, and played football. So, good game, deserved win, good."

The result moves Liverpool to fourth place in the Premier League standings with 37 points, four points behind leaders Manchester City. Tottenham are placed in the sixth position with 33 points. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp